Schools to cooperate with Police about delinquent behaviors

The Education Ministry sent a circular to private and public schools, noting that it often receives complains by the Police about cases of vandalism or anti-social behavior in school or other areas where students are involved.

Consequently, it is pointed out that the school units must facilitate the work of the Police and provide any information available regarding students who are under suspicion.

Moreover, it is noted that the Law permits the processing of students’ information by the school to the police authorities when this is done for justice purposes.

(philenews)