NewsLocalSchools to cooperate with Police about delinquent behaviors

Schools to cooperate with Police about delinquent behaviors

The Education Ministry sent a circular to private and public schools, noting that it often receives complains by the Police about cases of vandalism or anti-social behavior in school or other areas where students are involved.

Consequently, it is pointed out that the school units must facilitate the work of the Police and provide any information available regarding students who are under suspicion.

Moreover, it is noted that the Law permits the processing of students’ information by the school to the police authorities when this is done for justice purposes.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articlePolitical parties focus on Cyprus’ cash-for-passports programme
Next articlePASYDY says the state must invest in midwives

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros