News Local School opening hours divide parents

School opening hours divide parents

The Education Ministry’s recent announcement, according to which the opening of elementary schools for cleaning personnel was moved to 07:00 instead of 07:30, caused the reaction of the teachers‘ trade union, POED.

Last Friday, POED announced that the opening of schools at 07:00 will take place at the Ministry’s exclusive responsibility. The Ministry also has to take care of the issues of health and security of students, who come to school between 07:00 and 07:30.

Additionally POED informed school principles that it had spoken with the Ministry about these concerns. According to sources among the teachers, during the 30 minutes when the children will be at school without any supervision, nobody can make sure that they will not come in contact with each other, so there will be violations of the health protocols.

Teachers are in classes at 07:30 to receive their children before lessons begin at 07:45.

The Education Ministry’s new announcement was due to the fact that some parents have to bring children to school early so new arrangements were made in coordination with parents’ associations.

(philenews)

By gavriella
