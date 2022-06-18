School in Larnaca for Ukrainian children

In a symbolic gesture, the refugee team of Anorthosis from Famagusta gave two rooms of the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium to the children from Ukraine.

The one room has become a kindergarten and the other one is a teaching room for children and adults.

The refugee team told Phileleftheros that they understand how refugees feels and will help these children and their families as much as they can. At the school, children are taught Greek, English, maths, science and art. Most of the volunteer “teachers” are from Ukraine and as they say, on the one hand they are trying to engage the children in activities, and on the other hand, to support them psychologically.

A volunteer center has also been established in Larnaca with the initial target of finding accommodation, clothes and food for the refugees.