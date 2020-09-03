Photos School graduates take university entrance exams at Uzbekistan

School graduates take university entrance exams at Uzbekistan

School graduates take university entrance exams at the Pakhtakor sports arena amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan September 2, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon

Andreas Nicolaides -
French President Emmanuel Macron hugs blast victim Tamara Tayah as he attends a ceremony to plant a cedar with members of the NGO Jouzour...
Read more
Photos

Israeli, U.S. officials on historic flight to UAE

Andreas Nicolaides -
U.S. President's senior adviser Jared Kushner, U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat disembark a plane upon landing...
Read more
Photos

Iraqi Shi’ite Muslims mark Ashura amid COVID-19

Andreas Nicolaides -
Iraqi Shi'ite Muslims ride horses as they re-enact a scene from the 7th century battle of Karbala to commemorate Ashura, the holiest day on...
Read more
Photos

Demonstration against the German government’s COVID-19 restrictions

Andreas Nicolaides -
Protesters demonstrate in front of the Reichstag Building during a rally against the government's restrictions following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Berlin, Germany,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros