School book with references on Ataturk to be withdrawn

The Education Ministry said that the book of English of the B’ class Lyceum has been judged as inappropriate and for this reason it will be withdrawn temporarily until another solution is found. The Ministry explained that the name of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk is related to crimes like the Genocide of the Armenians and such references cannot be accepted in school books.

Besides the lesson of English Language is not offered nor is it expected to deal with such issues.

Just yesterday a reference had been found in the said book, praising Ataturk and presenting him as a model of “leadership.”

By gavriella
