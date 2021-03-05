EU Education Scholarships for Cypriot Students for 2020-2022 academic year

Scholarships for Cypriot Students for 2020-2022 academic year

𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗣𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗖𝗬𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗢𝗧 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗭𝗘𝗡𝗦

𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗖 𝗬𝗘𝗔𝗥 2021-2022

• 2 scholarships for 𝘀𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘀 (Ulpan) in Hebrew or Arabic

 (1 month) during the summer (July and August)

• 1 Scholarship for 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵/𝗠𝗔/𝗣𝗵𝗗/𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗗𝗼𝗰

  for one academic year (8 months starting October ending June)

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀:

– Applicant must be up to 35 years

– Applicant must hold at least a BA degree

– Ulpan applicant should be before or during the last year for BA

Applications need to be sent 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 2𝗻𝗱 2021

via email to 𝗰𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲@𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗼𝘀𝗶𝗮.𝗺𝗳𝗮.𝗴𝗼𝘃.𝗶𝗹

𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝘀- 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺𝘀-𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀

https://embassies.gov.il/nicosia-en/NewsAndEvents/Pages/Scholarships-for-Cypriots-for-2021-21.aspx

