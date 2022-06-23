Scheme for bikers’ protective gear begins Thursday

The Transport Ministry today, Thursday, launches a scheme for the purchase of protective gear for bikers.

Applications opened at 11.00 and will close at 12.00 on 7 July. The subsidy amount is 500 or the actual cost of purchase, whichever amount is smaller. The plan covers the period of 2022 to 2024, with a total budget of 1.050.000 euros.

Beneficiaries are Cypriot, EU and third-country nationals who are permanent residents of Cyprus and are owners of a registered motorcycle type vehicle.

Applications can be made online at www.motosafety.gov.cy.