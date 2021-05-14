Scheduled flights from Tel Aviv to Cyprus on track despite worsening violence

NewsLocalScheduled flights from Tel Aviv to Cyprus on track despite worsening violence

The worsening violence between Israelis and Palestinians is a new obstacle to Cyprus’ bid to lure tourism from the neighbouring country but scheduled flights have not been cancelled, so far.

The 30 scheduled flights from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport to Cyprus next week following the island’s re-opening to tourism from the latest coronavirus lockdown have not been cancelled, according to insiders.

Only one flight was cancelled, on Wednesday, but because the plane was almost empty – not due to the new flareup of violence in Israel.

Twelve of the flights are from Tel Avil to Paphos and the remaining to Larnaca airport, one insider also told Philenews.

Hostilities entered their fifth day on Friday, with no sign of abating. Israel fired artillery and mounted more air strikes against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip amid constant rocket fire deep into Israel‘s commercial centre.

By Annie Charalambous
