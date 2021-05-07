Schedule for vaccination appointments

The vaccination of the population against COVID-19 continues at a quick pace so that as many people as possible will at least receive the first does of the vaccine and gradually the country will return to normality.

So, according to the planning, the schedule for the Vaccination Portal is as follows:

Ages Dates 33-34 Saturday, 8 May, 07:30-20:00 31-32 Sunday, 9 May, 07:30-20:00

The Vaccination Portal will be accessible on the above dates and hours only for the ages mentioned in each case and not for individuals of older ages. Vaccinations will be carried out with the available licensed vaccines at the Vaccination Centres operating in all Districts. The schedule for the period after May 9 will be announced in the following days.

(philenews)