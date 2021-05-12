Schedule for vaccination appointments against COVID-19 for ages 22-24, 50-55, 56-58

The vaccination coverage of the population against COVID-19 continues, so that more citizens can receive the 1st dose of the vaccine as soon as possible and the country can gradually return to normality.

According to the schedule, the Vaccination Portal will be made available for the following age

According to the schedule, the Vaccination Portal will be made available for the following age groups, as follows:

Age Priority date for the Vaccination Portal 22-24 Friday, 14 May, 07:30 – 17:30 50-55 Saturday, 15 May 07:30 – 17:30 56-68 Sunday, 16 May 07:30 – 17:30

The Vaccination Portal will be accessible on the above dates and hours only for the ages mentioned in each case and not for individuals of older ages. Vaccinations will be carried out with the available licensed vaccines in Vaccination Centres operating in all Districts. The schedule for the next period of time will be announced in the next few days.

It is noted that on Thursday, 13 May, the vaccination portal will remain closed.

It is also reminded that the process of vaccination by Personal Physicials of recipients aged 30 years of age and over with AstraZeneca vaccines, is in progress.