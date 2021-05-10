Schedule for vaccination appointments against COVID-19 for 11, 12 May

The vaccination coverage of the population against COVID-19 continues, so that more citizens can receive the 1st dose of the vaccine as soon as possible and the country can gradually return to normality.

According to the schedule, the Vaccination Portal will be made available for the following age groups, as follows:

Age Priority date for the Vaccination Portal 27-28 Tuesday, 11 May, 07:30 – 17:30 25-26 Wednesday, 12 May 07:30 – 17:30

The Vaccination Portal will be accessible on the above dates and hours only for the ages mentioned in each case and not for individuals of older ages. Vaccinations will be carried out with the available licensed vaccines in Vaccination Centres operating in all Districts. The schedule for the next period of time will be announced in the next few days.

While the booking of appointments continues normally, a large part of the population in each district has been vaccinated:

District Vaccination coverage (%) Nicosia 37.1 Limassol 34.6 Larnaca 35.6 Paphos 40.1 Famagusta 33.1

The benefits of vaccination are now obvious in Cyprus as well and as evidenced by recent data the number of people in hospitals has been greatly decreased.