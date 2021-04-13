Schedule for re-opening of wedding and christening ceremonies

Following multiple requests from interested parties regarding the scheduling of wedding and christening ceremonies and for planning purposes, the Ministry of Health issued the following schedule, which is subject to developments of the epidemiological data:

• Phase A: May 17 – May 31, 2021

75 persons indoors for lunch or dinner; or

200 people outdoors for lunch or dinner

Reception/Cocktail party not allowed

• Phase B: 1 June – 14 June 2021

150 persons indoors for lunch or dinner; or

280 people outdoors for lunch or dinner

Reception/Cocktail party allowed with 250 people present at any time, only outdoors

• Phase C: 15 June – 30 June 2021

250 persons indoors for lunch or dinner; or

350 people outdoors for lunch or dinner

Reception/Cocktail party allowed with 250 people present at any time, only outdoors

• Phase D: July 1 – July 30

250 persons indoors for lunch or dinner; or

400 people outdoors for lunch or dinner

Reception/Cocktail party allowed with 250 people present at any time, only outdoors.

It is stressed that the four phases, as described above, will be strictly implemented only if the epidemiological data allow it and provided that in every case the health protocol is complied with. The aim is to gradually restart, while ensuring the safety of citizens and maintaining the epidemiological situation at a manageable level.

(PIO)