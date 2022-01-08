Scenarios about stricter measures to contain the pandemic

The members of the Advisory Scientific Committee have received an invitation for a meeting with the Health Minister aiming to discuss the epidemiological data and prepare their suggestions, without excluding limitations to the movement of citizens this time.

The meeting will take place this weekend and if needed, the Health Minister will go to the Cabinet with proposals for stricter measures. Everything will be decided by the situation in hospitals since the increase in hospitalizations seen last week combined with the data have concerned everyone.

In the last 14 days (21 December 2021 – 3 January 2022) 28,414 COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed, according to Cyprus National Surveillance Report issued on Friday. Until 3 January 2022, 172,928 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed of which 647 died due to COVID-19 (case fatality risk: 0.4%).