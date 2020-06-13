News World Scaled-down ceremony marks Queen Elizabeth's official birthday

Scaled-down ceremony marks Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday

Buckingham Palace handout image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth during her address to the nation and the Commonwealth in relation to the coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19), recorded at Windsor Castle, Britain April 5, 2020. Buckingham Palace/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS HANDOUT PHOTO MAY ONLY BE USED IN FOR EDITORIAL REPORTING PURPOSES FOR THE CONTEMPORANEOUS ILLUSTRATION OF EVENTS, THINGS OR THE PEOPLE IN THE IMAGE OR FACTS MENTIONED IN THE CAPTION. REUSE OF THE PICTURE MAY REQUIRE FURTHER PERMISSION FROM THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

 

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth viewed a socially-distanced military ceremony at Windsor Castle to mark her official birthday on Saturday, after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellation of the usual large parade of soldiers through central London.

It was the queen’s first official public appearance since the country went into lockdown in late March.

The 94-year-old queen watched a series of drills by the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards in the castle’s quadrangle, instead of the Trooping the Colour event that traditionally marks the occasion.

The queen, who has been living with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip at the castle west of London, has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation in the past three months, including televised addresses that have been a rarity during her 68-year reign.

By Constantinos Tsintas
