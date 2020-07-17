SBA Police donates food to families in need

The Sovereign Base Area Police Akrotiri Division has donated 60 boxes of food and toiletries to community leaders of the surrounding villages to help 100 families affected by Covid-19.

The Food Aid programme, which was first introduced during the financial crisis of 2013 aims to help families that are struggling financially, a press release said on Friday.

The presentation at the SBA Police Station in Akrotiri was attended by the First Lady Andri Anastasiades and was organised in cooperation with the LIONS Club Ypsona Iliahtida Kourio and LEO Phoenician.

The boxes were filed with donations from the SBA community, Bases and Cypriot schools and businesses.

Deputy Divisional Commander, Superintendent Constandinos Petrou, speaking to the communities, said: ‘’We are very happy with the presence of the First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus, Andri Anastasiades and the SBA Administrator, Maj Gen Robert Thomson, which shows their support and cooperation in charity and other events organised by the SBA Police.

‘’The co-operation between the British Bases and the Republic of Cyprus has improved within the last years and we are very proud that our Police Department plays a leading role in this whole effort.’’

The First Lady confirmed her commitment to the cause and said: ‘’I am grateful for the food donations during this unprecedented crisis due to Covid-19. Continue your work, and the state will continue to be by your side, helping with your efforts.’’

Community Leader οf Asomatos, Elena Themistokleous, praised the support shown by the SBA Police to the village and said: ‘’We are very grateful for the way the SBA Police continues to support vulnerable people and families through their charitable work.’’

The SBA Police Community Unit also donated 35 boxes of food to families in need back in April.