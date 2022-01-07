NewsLocalSavvas Perdios: Cyprus’ full tourism sector rebound by 2024

Savvas Perdios: Cyprus’ full tourism sector rebound by 2024

Perdios
Perdios

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios expects tourism to start fully rebounding in 2022 after arrivals in 2021 increased a healthy 175% over a dismal 2020 and return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

Perdios also told Philenews the Mediterranean island nation recorded almost two million traveler arrivals last year, about 50% fewer than in a record-setting 2019.

And that tourism is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2024.

Tourism directly accounts for 13% of Cyprus’ economy and the precipitous drop in revenue during the first months of the pandemic hit the country hard.

Tourism revenue between January and September of 2021 reached over 1 billion euros, more than three times the amount for the same period last year but a 53% drop from 2019.

To broaden the country’s appeal beyond the staple sun and surf that have drawn tourists for decades, Perdios said they are looking to promote winery tours in areas of Cyprus with a millennia-old history of making wine.

They also hope to popularize Cyprus as a location for nature hikes, scuba diving and tours of religious sites that date back to the origins of Christianity.

At the same time, private companies have embarked on massive marina projects to encourage yachting.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleOpening of pre-primary schools on Friday sparks teachers’ protests
Next articleTotal of 28,414 positive Covid-19 cases between December 21-January 3

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros