Saudi Foreign Minister in Cyprus for working visit

Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, is in Cyprus for a working visit, it was officially announced on Sunday.

He first met with President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace before the Prince held talk with Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, with whom he discussed Cyprus-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, the Cyprus issue, other regional developments, as well as international issues of common interest.

Extended consultations between the two Ministers, in the presence of official delegations of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus and Saudi Arabia, followed.

“Discussions are expected to focus on the full range of Cyprus-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, as well as the prospects for their further strengthening and deepening, recent developments in the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean, the Gulf and the wider Middle East, the Cyprus issue, other regional developments, EU-Saudi Arabia relations, as well as other international issues of common interest,” the official statement had said.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.