Saudi crown prince planning international trip soon, Cyprus included

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is planning a trip to Cyprus, Turkey, Greece, Jordan and Egypt where he will discuss regional and international issues and ink agreements in energy and trade.

This is what four sources familiar with the plans said late on Monday.

This would be the prince’s first tour outside the region since the 2018 murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He visited Japan for a G20 summit in 2019.

Saudi officials are still discussing the exact dates with the countries the crown prince is visiting, the sources said. Two of them added that the trip could happen as soon as early June.

The murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul had sparked a furor in the West and tainted Prince Mohammed’s image as a reformist pushing to open up the Gulf Arab state, the world’s top oil exporter and largest Arab economy.

But some Western leaders have since visited Riyadh, including France’s president and Greece’s prime minister last year as well as Cyprus president Nicos Anastasiades earlier this year.