“Saturday of Lazarus” at Rialto: modern version of legend

A play based on the raising of the holy and just Lazarus, the friend of Jesus Christ.

Every year, eight days before Easter, he is requested to die and resurrect… in order to reveal the true power of God, to pave the way for the death and resurrection of Jesus and, consequently, of each and every one of us.

This year, a band will perform for a modern Lazarus.

Directing/dramaturgy: Elena Agathokleous

Artistic collaborator: Yiorgos Kritharas

Written by: Elena Agathokleous and Yiorgos Kritharas

Translated from the Bible: in collaboration with Rania Iacovou

Original music: Marianna Michael

Venue/costume curation: Andreas Antoniou

Lighting design: Evripides Dikeos

Movement: Eleana Alexandrou

Video: Constantina Peter and Christos Georgiou

Recorded choir: Nektarios Theodorou, Andreas Makris, Antreas Kentis, Androulla Kafa

On stage:

Performer: Elena Agathokleous

Musicians: Marianna Michael, Alexandros Papadopoulos

Camera: Constantina Peter

When Monday, April 26 & Tuesday, April 27 at 8pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Heroes Square, 3040 Limassol

Location

Tickets: €12/10

Website

Phone +357 25343907