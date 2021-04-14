“Saturday of Lazarus” at Rialto: modern version of legend

A play based on the raising of the holy and just Lazarus, the friend of Jesus Christ.
Every year, eight days before Easter, he is requested to die and resurrect… in order to reveal the true power of God, to pave the way for the death and resurrection of Jesus and, consequently, of each and every one of us.
This year, a band will perform for a modern Lazarus.
Directing/dramaturgy: Elena Agathokleous
Artistic collaborator: Yiorgos Kritharas
Written by: Elena Agathokleous and Yiorgos Kritharas
Translated from the Bible: in collaboration with Rania Iacovou
Original music: Marianna Michael
Venue/costume curation: Andreas Antoniou
Lighting design: Evripides Dikeos
Movement: Eleana Alexandrou
Video: Constantina Peter and Christos Georgiou
Recorded choir: Nektarios Theodorou, Andreas Makris, Antreas Kentis, Androulla Kafa
On stage:
Performer: Elena Agathokleous
Musicians: Marianna Michael, Alexandros Papadopoulos
Camera: Constantina Peter
When Monday, April 26 & Tuesday, April 27 at 8pm
Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Heroes Square, 3040 Limassol
Tickets: €12/10
Phone +357 25343907