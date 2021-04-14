TheatersLimassol"Saturday of Lazarus" at Rialto: modern version of legend

“Saturday of Lazarus” at Rialto: modern version of legend

A play based on the raising of the holy and just Lazarus, the friend of Jesus Christ.

Every year, eight days before Easter, he is requested to die and resurrect… in order to reveal the true power of God, to pave the way for the death and resurrection of Jesus and, consequently, of each and every one of us.

This year, a band will perform for a modern Lazarus.

Directing/dramaturgy: Elena Agathokleous
Artistic collaborator: Yiorgos Kritharas
Written by: Elena Agathokleous and Yiorgos Kritharas
Translated from the Bible: in collaboration with Rania Iacovou
Original music: Marianna Michael
Venue/costume curation: Andreas Antoniou
Lighting design: Evripides Dikeos
Movement: Eleana Alexandrou
Video: Constantina Peter and Christos Georgiou
Recorded choir: Nektarios Theodorou, Andreas Makris, Antreas Kentis, Androulla Kafa

On stage:
Performer: Elena Agathokleous
Musicians: Marianna Michael, Alexandros Papadopoulos
Camera: Constantina Peter

When Monday, April 26 & Tuesday, April 27 at 8pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Heroes Square, 3040 Limassol

Location

Tickets: €12/10

Website

Phone +357 25343907

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article602 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Wednesday
Next articleBacurau at Rialto: do not miss it!

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros