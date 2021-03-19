Activities Nicosia Saturday March 20 - Community Clean-Up Day in Lakatamia

Saturday March 20 – Community Clean-Up Day in Lakatamia

Youth Dynamics is a NGO founded in 2011, established to empower young people of Cyprus to broaden their minds and horizons.Youth Dynamics organises youth exchanges, trainings,  and seminars both in Cyprus and abroad and hosts events as partner a group.

On Saturday, March 20 Youth Dynamics organises a clean-up day and invites whoever might be interested to participate and help make Lakatamia cleaner and nicer!

 

May be an image of text that says 'ΟΡΓΑΝΙΣΜΟΣ ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΟ ΑΛΛΗΛΕΓΓΥΗΣ COMMUNITY CLEAN UP DAY Youth Dynamics BE A PART Do your part Let's take action with a clean up campaign in Lakatamia. Register your nterest youthdynamicscy@gmail.com or 99473782. SATURDAY 20TH MARCH 11AM'

When Saturday March 20 at 11am

Where Lakatamia, Nicosia

Location Youth Dynamics Centre (Spyridona Trikoupi, 21 Lakatamia, Nicosia)

Facebook page

What about permission? Send “6” at 8998

Info 99473782 or [email protected]

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

