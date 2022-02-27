Satellite images show Russian troops near Chernobyl, shelling aftermath

Satellite images from BlackSky show Russian military machinery driving past the Chernobyl power plant and the aftermath of shelling near Kharkiv.

Putin launched what he called a special military operation on Thursday (February 24), ignoring weeks of Western warnings and saying the “neo-Nazis” ruling Ukraine threatened Russia’s security – a charge Kyiv and Western governments say is baseless propaganda.

Russia’s assault is the biggest on a European state since World War Two and threatens to upend the continent’s post-Cold War order.

A U.S. defence official said Ukraine’s forces were putting up “very determined resistance” to the three-pronged Russian advance that has sent hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing westwards, clogging major highways and railway lines.

(Reuters)