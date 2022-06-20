Whats OnConcertsSarah's Jazz Band Close the Season on June 25

Sarah’s Jazz Band Close the Season on June 25

Sarah’s Jazz Band invites everyone to celebrate a successful year amidst covid struggles, and a long, exciting future for live music in their establishment.
Sarah Fenwick is set to impress while she does what she does best… and that is serenading us through the all-time favourite jazz classics.
Sarah’s Jazz Band:
Sarah Fenwick: Vocals
Aris Constandinou: Guitar
Costas Challoumas: Bass
Marios Spyrou: Drums
Opening hours: 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Live music starts at 9:30 p.m.
Enjoy delicious food and cocktails served until 1:00 a.m.
Music cover fee 10 EUR.
When Saturday, June 25 at 8.30 pm
Where Sarah’s Jazz Club
Location Xanthis Xenierou 35 1015 Nicosia
Info 95 147711
By Lisa Liberti
