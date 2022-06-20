Sarah’s Jazz Band Close the Season on June 25

Sarah’s Jazz Band invites everyone to celebrate a successful year amidst covid struggles, and a long, exciting future for live music in their establishment.

Sarah Fenwick is set to impress while she does what she does best… and that is serenading us through the all-time favourite jazz classics.

***

Sarah’s Jazz Band:

Sarah Fenwick: Vocals

Aris Constandinou: Guitar

Costas Challoumas: Bass

Marios Spyrou: Drums

________________

Opening hours: 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Live music starts at 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy delicious food and cocktails served until 1:00 a.m.

Music cover fee 10 EUR.