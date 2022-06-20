Sarah’s Jazz Band Close the Season on June 25

Sarah’s Jazz Band invites everyone to celebrate a successful year amidst covid struggles, and a long, exciting future for live music in their establishment.
Sarah Fenwick is set to impress while she does what she does best… and that is serenading us through the all-time favourite jazz classics.
***
Sarah’s Jazz Band:
Sarah Fenwick: Vocals
Aris Constandinou: Guitar
Costas Challoumas: Bass
Marios Spyrou: Drums
Aris Constandinou: Guitar
Costas Challoumas: Bass
Marios Spyrou: Drums
________________
Opening hours: 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Live music starts at 9:30 p.m.
Enjoy delicious food and cocktails served until 1:00 a.m.
Music cover fee 10 EUR.
When Saturday, June 25 at 8.30 pm
Where Sarah’s Jazz Club
Location Xanthis Xenierou 35 1015 Nicosia
Info 95 147711
FB Page
Where Sarah’s Jazz Club
Location Xanthis Xenierou 35 1015 Nicosia
Info 95 147711
FB Page