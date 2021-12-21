Santa swims among sharks in Rio’s aquarium

NewsWorldSanta swims among sharks in Rio's aquarium

Santa Claus delivered some unusual holiday cheer in Rio de Janeiro on Monday (December 20), by feeding the sharks and swimming with stingrays at the city’s aquarium.

Santa, who wore his familiar red suit during his scuba dive, was joined by Ms. Claus and other Christmas characters.

Visitors gathered around the displays while divers fed sharks, stingrays and two thousand other fish species.

“We are happy to share this joy with the children and to see this joy as a response to our work,” biologist and diver Volmer Salvador told Reuters.

AquaRio visitors can watch aquarium staff dressed as Santa Claus and Ms. Claus dive daily until December 25.

