This year’s Christmas will be celebrated with measures and restriction due to the pandemic and the variant Omicron.

Wishing to spread some joy and hope, the Mayor of Limassol received on Friday afternoon the open Christmas bus of Santa at Grigori Afxentiou Square.

Over the coming days and until 31 December, the bus will go around all neighborhoods of Limassol sending messages of hope and joy and distributing presents to the children.