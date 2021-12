An aquarium in Budapest, Hungary set out to spread Christmas cheer for their four sharks, various fish and customers by dressing their divers as Santas.

The divers also installed a small Christmas tree at the bottom of the 1.4 million liter aquarium and decorated it with shells.

Deres said the tradition started a few years ago, though they usually knock over the tree quickly and then divers have to keep adjusting it.

The four sharks and fish also receive extra food for the holiday season.

The Christmas tree stays in the aquarium until the end of the season, keeping both fish and divers busy.