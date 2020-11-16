Photos Santa Claus in Israel

Santa Claus in Israel

Issa Kassissieh, wearing a Santa Claus costume, sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in the Dead Sea, in an event organised by Israel’s tourism ministry, as Israel gears up for the holiday season, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, near Ein Bokeq, Israel November 15, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

