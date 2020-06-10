News Local Sanctions on Turkey for Cyprus' EEZ can also be applied for threats...

Sanctions on Turkey for Cyprus’ EEZ can also be applied for threats against Greece

EU must consider ways to support Libya truce -Borrell

 

 

The issue of  EU – Turkey relations will be discussed by the next EU Council of Foreign Ministers, at the request of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said.

More specifically, Josep Borrell, called by CNA to comment on the tensions that Turkey is creating in the maritime area that falls under its supposed memorandum with Libya, announced that the Greek Foreign Minister has sent the relevant letters to him asking that the issue of the relations with Turkey comes to the forefront of the Council.

Answering a second question by CNA, the High Representative confirmed that the framework of the sanctions that have already been decided for Turkey`s illegal actions within the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Cyprus, also applies to the movements concerning Greece, being in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

HRVP J.Borrell stated the following: “there is nothing new, the framework agreement exists, of course it can be applied to the events you are refering to, because they are part of the Eastern Mediterranean. And about disputes between Greece and Turkey on territoriaI waters, I can`t say anything new, not something I can share with you, but the Greek Minister, my friend and colleague, Greek Foreign Minister sent a couple of letters asking the Council to focus on the issue of relations with Turkey. The relationship with Turkey is also complex one, it covers a lot of issues, we have been reaching out with Turkey for the Council on Foreign Relations, we have been talking, not formal negotiations, but the Council will have to engage on that. In the next Council, after the request of the Greek government, this issue will be considered “.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articlePresident Anastasiades discusses Covid-19 response with Austrian Chancellor
Next articleCyprus, Armenia call for secret ballot to elect UN General Assembly President

Top Stories

Photos

Graduation at Daytona International Speedway 

Andreas Nicolaides -
Students of Matanzas High School, which was closed due to the coronavirus disease restrictions, wait to conclude their graduation ceremony at Daytona International Speedway...
Read more
Photos

Argentine canoeist Sebastian Rossi trains in a pool

Andreas Nicolaides -
Argentine canoeist Sebastian Rossi trains in his girlfriend's pool, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as he prepares for the postponed Tokyo 2020...
Read more
Local

Mainly sunny, possible showers in mountains in afternoon

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  It will be mainly sunny today, although cloud that develops at midday and in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers in the mountains...
Read more
Local

Cyprus, Armenia call for secret ballot to elect UN General Assembly President

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Permanent Representatives of Cyprus and Armenia to the United Nations have sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, explaining the reasons...
Read more
Local

Sanctions on Turkey for Cyprus’ EEZ can also be applied for threats against Greece

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The issue of  EU - Turkey relations will be discussed by the next EU Council of Foreign Ministers, at the request of Greek Foreign...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mainly sunny, possible showers in mountains in afternoon

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  It will be mainly sunny today, although cloud that develops at midday and in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers in the mountains...
Read more
Local

Cyprus, Armenia call for secret ballot to elect UN General Assembly President

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Permanent Representatives of Cyprus and Armenia to the United Nations have sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, explaining the reasons...
Read more
Local

Larnaca: Residents of special needs home evacuated after fire

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Six residents of a Larnaca home for people with special needs were taken to hospital with breathing problems after a fire that broke out...
Read more
Local

Deal for development of non-military land in SBAs

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The UK Government and the Government of the Republic of Cyprus announced today the next important stage in the implementation of the bilateral Arrangement...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros