Sanctions on Turkey for Cyprus’ EEZ can also be applied for threats against Greece

The issue of EU – Turkey relations will be discussed by the next EU Council of Foreign Ministers, at the request of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has said.

More specifically, Josep Borrell, called by CNA to comment on the tensions that Turkey is creating in the maritime area that falls under its supposed memorandum with Libya, announced that the Greek Foreign Minister has sent the relevant letters to him asking that the issue of the relations with Turkey comes to the forefront of the Council.

Answering a second question by CNA, the High Representative confirmed that the framework of the sanctions that have already been decided for Turkey`s illegal actions within the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Cyprus, also applies to the movements concerning Greece, being in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

HRVP J.Borrell stated the following: “there is nothing new, the framework agreement exists, of course it can be applied to the events you are refering to, because they are part of the Eastern Mediterranean. And about disputes between Greece and Turkey on territoriaI waters, I can`t say anything new, not something I can share with you, but the Greek Minister, my friend and colleague, Greek Foreign Minister sent a couple of letters asking the Council to focus on the issue of relations with Turkey. The relationship with Turkey is also complex one, it covers a lot of issues, we have been reaching out with Turkey for the Council on Foreign Relations, we have been talking, not formal negotiations, but the Council will have to engage on that. In the next Council, after the request of the Greek government, this issue will be considered “.

(CNA)