Sampling for Covid in schools continues, completed tests near 7,000

The Education Ministry said on Monday that 6,900 Coronavirus tests have been fulfilled island-wide in kindergartens, primary and secondary schools as mobile units continue to collect samples from pupils and staff.

In an announcement, the Ministry said that sampling will continue until 20,000 tests are completed.

It was also mentioned that all final year pupils and staff of the Second Technical School of Nicosia will be tested for Coronavirus (after one positive case was found there).