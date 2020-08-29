Samples infected in testing says ministry over passenger cases mistake

It is most likely that the mistake in passenger testing earlier this week, which resulted in the announcement of 30 cases instead of two, was due to the infection of all samples during testing, according to a Health Ministry announcement, based on a report by the Clinical Laboratories Commissioner.

The Commissioner further decided to continue the exclusion of Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus from being an approved Covid centre, until the investigation on the sample testing mistake is concluded.

The Health Ministry assures the public that it both continues and intensifies quality control of testing in all Covid-19 approved laboratories, as well as other testing, in order to secure quality of services for citizens, as well as the upgrading of such services in Cyprus.