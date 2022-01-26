Salsa/Bachata classes for Adults in Paphos on February 7

in-cyprusSalsa/Bachata classes for Adults in Paphos on February 7

The BeatZ Dance School is a diverse school and more than just a dance school. Many students will tell you that the school changed their life in so many amazing ways. Come to meet the team and judge for yourself!

There are all levels and styles at BeatZ Dance School. Some of the most renowned Cyprus and world Latino teachers work at the school, you are in the best hands and they top off their experience with a great sense of humour and are some of the loveliest people you will meet

When Monday, February 5 at 7.30 pm
Where BeatZ Dance School
Info 97 609101

 

 

 

 

By Lisa Liberti
