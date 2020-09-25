SALA contract for Zakaki area’s new pumping station signed

The signing of an ambitious Sewerage Board of Limassol (SALA) contract which includes the construction of the new pumping station at the coastal city’s Zakaki area as well as a second main collector took place this week.

The €5,837,984 E10 contract was signed between Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides on behalf of SALA and Elbiomec Ltd/ Karkanias Environmental Technology S.A. consortium.

This is what a press release by SALA said, adding that the consortium was the winner of an open competition and works are set to begin immediately with a deadline of about 20 months.

“Pumping Station Z is considered an important infrastructure project in SALA’s expansion plan in Limassol’s western areas,” it also said.

“It will serve the Zakaki district as well as major commercial developments such as My Mall, the City of Dreams Mediterranean Casino and the New Limassol Port,” it added.

It is designed to transport wastewater to the Western Wastewater Treatment Plant which is now under construction in Kato Polemidia and is expected to be put into operation approximately at the same time as Pumping Station Z.

SALA’s consulting engineers are Limassol-based Stantec & Ioannou.