SafePass validity period halved to three months for those recovered from Covid

As from Monday, the validity period for a SafePass issued after recovery from a coronavirus infection is halved from six to three months following a Cabinet decision.

This is valid for all Certificate holders, regardless of when this had been issued, Philenews reports.

The Health Ministry has clarified these certificates will continue to be issued through the platform www.eudcc.gov.cy and the date of entry into force of the certificate will be the date of release of the infected individual.

It will be valid for domestic use up to 90 days from the date of the first positive laboratory test, as defined in the relevant decree.

The Ministry also said that in the event of travel, he/she should consult the Re-open EU website or application (reopen.europa.eu) or the national authorities of the country of arrival to be informed of the validity of the certificate.

This could be up to 180 days or less depending on a country’s Covid rules.

 

By Annie Charalambous
