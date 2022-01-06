SafePass not revoked when citizens test positive to Covid-19

The Authorities are concerned about the operation of the SafePass, since the European Digital Certificate cannot be revoked during the period when citizens who have tested positive to Covid-19 are in quarantine.

As the Deputy Innovation Ministry said, a technical intervention is needed after a relevant European decision but this would mean that the citizens would have to download the certificate on a daily basis so that it would be updated.

However, the Omicron variant and the radical increase of confirmed cases, is forcing the EU to discuss the issue even though, according to information, no decision has been made so far.

For this reason the state is examining additional technical solutions that will accompany the SafePass check.