SafePass checks through CovScan application optional from Monday till Nov 22

As of Monday and up until November 22, all businesses in Cyprus can optionally carry out SafePass checks through the CovScan application.

And it will then become mandatory, according to a Health Ministry announcement following a Cabinet decision last week

The application can be downloaded free of charge on any appliance with Android operating system through Google Play.

The Ministry also said that the application was designed in compliance with all the provisions for the protection of personal data.

And that it shows only the name and date of birth of the holder and does not store the bearer’s personal data or the history of checks.

Further details on the mandatory enforcement of the measure as of November 22 will be announced shortly.

 

By Annie Charalambous
