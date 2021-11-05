Safe use of electric scooters draft bill to be tabled before Cabinet next week

A draft bill setting down regulations and directives on the safe use of electric scooters in Cyprus will be tabled for approval before Cabinet next week.

This is what Philenews reported on Friday citing Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos who also said the goal is to be sent before parliament the soonest possible.

Karousos also said the draft bill follows an exchange of views with representatives of municipalities, companies renting E-scooters, police and citizens.

It includes the legal arrangements of the devices’ movements which signifies the geographical areas these will be allowed to be used by the public.

As well as the locations where use of the devices are prohibited. Additional matters that are addressed under the draft are, inter alia, the regulation of market control, licensing procedures of rentals and cases of offenses.

In particular, the draft provides that E-scooters can only allowed on bike paths, bike lanes or in an area shared by cyclists and pedestrians.

In a square or pedestrian street, the use will be allowed only after the decision of the relevant municipality or community.

The age of users is 16 and above and wearing a helmet will be mandatory.

As for insurance coverage, this is compulsory against a third party as in all vehicles – whether these are rented or privately owned.