Safe, credit card stolen in Paphos district

Safe, credit card stolen in Paphos district

In two cases in recent days, unidentified persons stole a safe from a house and also stole a credit card which they managed to use multiple times before the owner stopped its use.

In the latter case, a British woman, aged 74, permanent resident of Paphos, told the Police that she had realized she had lost her credit card. She went to the bank to cancel it and then she was informed that her hard had been used in seven different shops where items totaling 367 euros had been purchased.

The Police are checking cameras to find the culprits.

In another case a villa in Pegeia was broken into and a safe was stolen with five British passports, golden rings and money.

