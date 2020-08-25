News Local Ryanair's Paphos-Mykonos direct flights end this week

Ryanair’s Paphos-Mykonos direct flights end this week

Ryanair on Tuesday announced that the season’s last direct flights to the Greek island of Mykonos from Paphos Airport are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, August 27 and 29.

The low-budget airline’s initial plans had flights to Mykonos scheduled up until October 25, but low demand due to the coronavirus has prompted the change of plans.

On Monday, health authorities in Cyprus announced 17 new covid-19 positive cases from passengers returning from Mykonos.

Ryanair did not announced whether it plans to resume the route in 2021.

By Annie Charalambous
Useful Links

