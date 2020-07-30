Ryanair to fly to Vienna from Paphos twice weekly, as of October

Ryanair budget airline plans to fly from Paphos Airport to Vienna twice weekly as of October 2, the Regional Boards of Tourism (ETAP) announced on Thursday.

“The additional scheduled two flights from our airport are very important for Paphos, they are expected to boost much-needed tourism business activity,” ETAP also said.

Tourists from German-speaking countries make up the majority of the coastal city’s visitors and this is a fact. Another fact is Ryanair’s undisputed preference to operate primarily from Paphos airport, the announcement also said.