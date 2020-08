RyanAir is promoting flights to and from Cyprus as cheap as from €12,99 one way for September and October and destinations include Amman, Vienna, Yerevan, and Chania, Crete.

There are also flights to Prague and Bratislava starting from €16,99 one way, according to Philenews.

In addition, flights below €20 include destinations such as Salonika, Bucharest, Budapest, Krakow and Warsaw but these have to be booked by midnight on Tuesday.