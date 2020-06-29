Ryanair launches 2 new routes from Cyprus

Ryanair announced on Monday two new routes from Cyprus to the Netherlands and Poland, commencing August 3 as part of its extended summer 2020 schedule. The new routes will operate twice weekly from Paphos Airport to Eindhoven and Gdansk.

The company said in a press release that to celebrate these new routes they are offering seats one-way from €23.99, for travel until October, which they said must be booked by midnight, Wednesday, July 1, on the Ryanair website.

“We’re delighted to announce 2 new twice weekly flights from Paphos to Eindhoven and Gdansk commencing from 3 August as part of our extended 2020 summer schedule. Cypriot customers can now book a trip to the Netherlands and Poland, flying on the lowest fares with Ryanair.

“To celebrate these new routes, we’re launching a seat-sale with flights from just €23.99 one way. Customers can visit Ryanair.com to book their flights,” Ryanair’s Head of Marketing & Sales Chiara Ravara said.

Earlier on Monday, tourism giant TUI said that it too is restarting flights to Cyprus as did Emirates.

