Ryanair to fly to 32 international destinations in winter from Paphos airport

Ryanair will fly to 32 international destinations from Paphos airport in winter and this has delighted the coastal city’s tourism board (Etap).

In a press release on Friday Etap said during its 2022-2023 winter schedule the low budget airline will fly to 32 international destinations from Paphos airport with 90 flights every week during this time.

Nasos Hadjigeorgiou of the board warmly welcomed Ryanair’s decision which, he stressed, will boost the status of Paphos airport.

Among other destinations, Ryanair will be flying to Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Israel, the Netherlands and Ireland.

“Paphos tourism has already entered a new orbit and is closer to the goal of returning the destination to the levels of 2019,” he also said.

“It is now in the hands of all of us to contribute not only to ensure the success of existing and new routes, but also to further develop the air connection on a year-round basis,” he added.