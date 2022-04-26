NewsWorldRussia's Putin calls world swimming body's ban on medallist Rylov "absurd"

Russia’s Putin calls world swimming body’s ban on medallist Rylov “absurd”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (April 26) that the world swimming federation’s nine-month suspension of Russian Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov for attending a rally was “absurd,” adding that Russian and Belarusian athletes had faced discrimination based on their nationality.

The Russian leader was speaking at the Kremlin where he hosted a gathering of Russia’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Swimming’s governing body FINA last week suspended Rylov for nine months for attending a rally in support of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, a move that drew an angry reaction from the Kremlin and Russian sports officials.

