Russia’s Putin calls world swimming body’s ban on medallist Rylov “absurd”

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (April 26) that the world swimming federation’s nine-month suspension of Russian Olympic champion Evgeny Rylov for attending a rally was “absurd,” adding that Russian and Belarusian athletes had faced discrimination based on their nationality.

The Russian leader was speaking at the Kremlin where he hosted a gathering of Russia’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Swimming’s governing body FINA last week suspended Rylov for nine months for attending a rally in support of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, a move that drew an angry reaction from the Kremlin and Russian sports officials.

(Reuters)