Russia’s Lavrov in Cyprus for official visit, two treaties to be signed

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov will be in Cyprus for an official visit on Monday and Tuesday and police have already announced that increased security measures will be taken.

Insiders said Lavrov will hold talks with Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides but also with President Nicos Anastasiades on international and regional issues including the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Cyprus settlement.

In addition, two treaties will be signed – including one on a revised double taxation between Cyprus and Russia.

Lavrov’s last visit to Cyprus was in November last year with the main topic of discussion being the UN-brokered negotiations on the unification of the island.

The minister’s trip is timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between the countries.

Also during Lavrov’s visit, it is expected that a plan of consultations between the Russian Foreign Ministry and Cyprus for 2021-2022 will be signed.