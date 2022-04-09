NewsLocalRussians carrying out peaceful protest in Cyprus (video and photos) (updated)

Russians carrying out peaceful protest in Cyprus (video and photos) (updated)

Protest
Protest

Incidents were threatened today before the beginning of the convoy in favor of the Russian Federation when protesting Ukrainians arrived at the starting point. The Ukrainians painted the road with the colors of their flag, drew the outlines of human bodies and some of them attempted to remove Russian flags from cars. As a result tension was caused and the Police had to intervene.

The event in support of the Russian Federation began with a convoy that set off from Larnaca and ended up in Kato Polemidia, Limassol. In their speeches, the organizers spoke about lies of the western media about what is really taking place in Ukraine.

Their protest was to continue along the Limassol coastal road with vehicles passing in front of protesting Ukrainians, accompanied by strong police force.

By gavriella
Previous article534 crackers confiscated from Limassol & Nicosia
Next article‘We have seen the cruel face of Putin’s army,’ EU’s von der Leyen is shown bodies in Bucha

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros