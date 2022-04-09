Russians carrying out peaceful protest in Cyprus (video and photos) (updated)

Incidents were threatened today before the beginning of the convoy in favor of the Russian Federation when protesting Ukrainians arrived at the starting point. The Ukrainians painted the road with the colors of their flag, drew the outlines of human bodies and some of them attempted to remove Russian flags from cars. As a result tension was caused and the Police had to intervene.

The event in support of the Russian Federation began with a convoy that set off from Larnaca and ended up in Kato Polemidia, Limassol. In their speeches, the organizers spoke about lies of the western media about what is really taking place in Ukraine.

Their protest was to continue along the Limassol coastal road with vehicles passing in front of protesting Ukrainians, accompanied by strong police force.