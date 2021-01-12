Russian wanted for Beirut explosives in Cyprus

Interpol is looking for two Russians and one Portuguese in relation to the explosives that had been sent in Beirut and been stored in the town’s port for six years before they exploded last August killing 200 people and injuring many more.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the Russian businessman whose explosives blew up Beirut’s port, Igor Grechushkin, has been interviewed by police at his home in Cyprus. He is the owner of the cargo ship which was used to send the explosives to Beirut.

The second Russian is the former captain of the ship Boris Prokoshev, who a few days after the explosion told The Associated Press that Grechushkin was paid one million dollars for the transportation the dangerous cargo. The third man, the Portuguese is Jorge Manuel Mirra Neto Moreira and he is a merchant of ammonium nitrate.

The Interpol notification does not constitute an arrest warrant.

