Russian tourists once flooded Cyprus in the month of May – not this year

May was the month Russian tourists flooded the Mediterranean island because of the ‘Victory Day’ long break back in their country but this has not been the case this year.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has seen mainly Famagusta district tourism key players trying hard to find ways to fill the Russian market’s gap – especially this month, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

May started badly with the decrease in tourist flow compared to the corresponding period in 2019 reaching a high of 50%.

Head of the Famagusta Hoteliers Association in Famagusta, Doros Takkas, said it is now obvious that the big “hole” from Russians cannot be covered this year.

Their hope, however, is that the coming months – from June onwards – the situation will improve, at least satisfactory.

“The Russian gap was more than visible this month. I believe the area’s hotel fullness will not exceed 40-50%, while in the past we had 80-90% during this time. The situation is very difficult,” he also said.