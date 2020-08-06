Russian shipowner linked with Beirut port blast holds no Cypriot passport

The Russian owner of the impounded ship where 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were taken from and stored in the now devastated port of Beirut has no Cypriot passport.

This is what Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Thursday following press reports both at home and overseas alleging this.

Igor Grechushkin, owner of the Rhosus ship carrying the deadly cargo from Georgia to Mozambique, had declared bankruptcy on an unscheduled stop and was forced to abandon it there six years ago.

Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material caused the explosion that killed more than 100 people