Russian shipowner linked with Beirut port blast holds no Cypriot passport

A general view of the area damaged by a massive explosion and a blast wave, in Beirut, Lebanon August 5, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken with a drone. Instagram/ @Rabzthecopter/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

The Russian owner of the impounded ship where 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were taken from and stored in the now devastated port of Beirut has no Cypriot passport.

This is what Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Thursday following press reports both at home and overseas alleging this.

Igor Grechushkin, owner of the Rhosus ship carrying the deadly cargo from Georgia to Mozambique, had declared bankruptcy on an unscheduled stop and was forced to abandon it there six years ago.

Initial investigations into the Beirut port blast indicate years of inaction and negligence over the storage of highly explosive material caused the explosion that killed more than 100 people

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
