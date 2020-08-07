Russian rescuers search for survivors, treat injured in Beirut

Russian Emergencies Ministry rescue workers have begun searching the rubble of a damaged grain silo in blast-stricken Beirut for survivors, as shown in footage released by the ministry on Friday.

“A group of rescuers began searching the locations indicated by the sniffer dogs. The gaps between the slabs are being widened and they’re being searched,” rescue group leader Igor Akmaev said.

A field hospital that was deployed by the ministry on Thursday has also started treating patients.

A plane containing the field hospital and medical personnel arrived in Beirut late on Wednesday.

Russia’s emergencies ministry said earlier it was sending a total of five planes with aid to Lebanon.

Russia also said all medical staff travelling to Lebanon would be equipped with personal protective gear in light of the pandemic.

