Russian President Putin takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of Epiphany

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Moscow Region, Russia January 19, 2021.
MORE PHOTOS
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor’s Center ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill, ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18,...
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, January 18, 2021 in this photo taken...
Pilgrims gather for the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island
Women worship to Hindu sun god as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on...
Boys play at a former monument that has been damaged in Palu
Boys play at a former monument that has been damaged in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, January 13, 2021.