Photos Russian President Putin takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of...

Russian President Putin takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of Epiphany

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Moscow Region, Russia January 19, 2021.

Source:Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin 

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor’s Center  ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration 

Andreas Nicolaides -
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill, ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18,...
Read more
Photos

Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts

Andreas Nicolaides -
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, January 18, 2021 in this photo taken...
Read more
Photos

Pilgrims gather for the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island

Andreas Nicolaides -
Women worship to Hindu sun god as they take a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on...
Read more
Photos

Boys play at a former monument that has been damaged in Palu

Andreas Nicolaides -
Boys play at a former monument that has been damaged in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, January 13, 2021.
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros