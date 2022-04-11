NewsLocalRussian oligarch repatriates wealth from Cyprus, including luxury cruiser

Russian oligarch repatriates wealth from Cyprus, including luxury cruiser

One of Russian steel tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s superyachts has recently returned to Vladivostok port from Seychelles with an electric Toyota Land Cruiser with Cypriot vehicle registration plates onboard.

This is what Philenews reported on Monday, adding that the luxury car is registered with one of the oligarch’s Limassol-based companies called Varndell which has the same address as Unifirm.

Unifirm is the business entity through which he sold for a $US1.5 billion his stake in German holiday-tour business TUI AG, it added.

Mordashov has repatriated wealth from Cyprus on February 28, the same day he was sanctioned following Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

The move was made after he came under pressure from European Union regulators wielding sanctions on the one hand and Vladimir Putin’s demands to repatriate wealth on the other.

Mordashov is believed to be the owner of Nord, a $500 million, 465-foot vessel, onboard of which is the Cypriot-registered cruises.

By Annie Charalambous
